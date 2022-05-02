Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Toddler found shot in the head, Hancock Co. authorities say

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating after a toddler was found shot in Hancock County Monday.

On April 30, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Ivanhoe Drive in Kiln in reference to a toddler with a gunshot wound to the head.

The child was flown to an area hospital for emergency care.

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities said this appears to be a case where the child was able to gain access to an unsecured weapon.

“This appears to be a horrific accident that I would not wish on anyone,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “I hope people will take this opportunity to ensure that they take the proper precautions with any firearm in their house. People need to think about those whom not only live in the house, but that may access the house as guest as well.”

At the time of this report, the child is listed in stable condition.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It's the fifth...
Understanding strokes with Dr. Lee Voulters
As Mother's Day approaches, Biloxi Lions Inc. has created a new program called Cars for Moms....
Biloxi Lions creates Cars for Moms program
Many people spend months or years facing mental health challenges before getting a diagnosis....
Happening May 5: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters