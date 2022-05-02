Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes announces resignation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes announced she is resigning from the legislature.

Williams-Barnes is reportedly taking a job with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

She first assumed office in 2012 to represent District 119.

“I want to thank those constituents for allowing me to serve as their state legislator,” she said.

Williams-Barnes notes her new role with the Southern Poverty Law Center allows her to continue “to serve underserved counties in our state.”

She steps down 18 months before the 2023 statewide elections.

Her resignation is effective Sunday, May 8. She begins her new job the next day.

