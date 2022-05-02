Super Teachers
Railroad crossings, road construction slow down drivers in Biloxi

By Bill Snyder
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week it was Ocean Springs drivers dealing with it. This week, it’s Biloxi motorists playing “railroad crossing roulette” as CSX continues to do maintenance work along the line.

On Monday, crossings at Bohn Street and Hopkins Boulevard were shut down, meaning drivers had to find alternate routes to get across the tracks. At Hopkins, drivers either turned around or went west on Esposito Street and crossed at Seal Avenue. Those who couldn’t make it across the tracks at Bohn Street used Caillavet Street

For drivers who had to get off the southbound lanes of I-110 because of road construction, things were a little more complex. Many had to exit I-110 south at either Bayview Ave. or Division St., only to realize they couldn’t get to Highway 90 due to the railroad crossings being closed.

The road work on I-110 was scheduled to be completed by Monday afternoon.

