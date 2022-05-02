Families react to sharing gun-violence death anniversaries two years a part

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast is still in shock from Wednesday’s shootings that left four dead by gun violence.

That same day, Marcello English’s family members were celebrating his life two years after his shooting death.

As they relive the pain, they’re pleading for the gun violence to end.

English’s grandmother, Elizabeth English, said he’s better known as Cello or Boolee.

“His personality, his charisma was just infectious. If you knew him, you loved him. It didn’t matter what time of the day it was, he was always happy to help,” she said.

Authorities said the 18-year-old was shot and killed in April of 2020 in the St. Martin community.

Two years later, the thought of the shooting still hits home for English.

“When I saw my grandson laying like a little lifeless little thing in the street, that’s not something any parent, grandparent, brother, sister wants to see that,” English said while fighting back tears.

Authorities said Wednesday, Jeremy Reynolds killed three people at a Biloxi hotel and a fourth during a carjacking.

English said now four more families will be haunted by the pain of gunfire.

“Before Marcello’s balloon release, we had a moment of silence and prayer for them because we knew, we didn’t have to guess, we knew what they were going through. We know they’re probably still waiting to hear their loved ones’ footsteps or go into their room and they’re not there anymore,” English said.

English said she can’t wrap her mind around the fact that now April 27 will remind five families that their loved ones are gone because of bullets.

“My grandfather also said you can’t make sense of nonsense. That kind of pf, $20 of marijuana, a girl, over a ‘he said this or that’ and letting bullets fly is a big problem,” English daid.

English said she and mothers who have lost loved ones fight to spread gun violence awareness, make efforts to change legislature, and make signs to remind everyone to end the gun violence.

“Something that doesn’t stop with the bullet and the ending of that physical life. This is something that goes on for the rest of those people who loved those victims, their lives will never be the same,” she said.

English said two years later, they have gotten English’s autopsy report stating that he was shot in the back at a far distance.

