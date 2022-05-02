Super Teachers
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A body recovered from the Mississippi River has been identified as one of three children who disappeared after falling in over a week ago.

A police dive team recovered the body Monday morning (May 2) in the Mississippi River near the Bywater area.

Initial reports from the scene near the Crescent Park bridge at Piety and Chartres streets indicated the body appeared to be that of a male who had been submerged for some time.

The body, tangled in wood debris near the abandoned Piety Wharf, was recovered from the water around 11:10 a.m. The corpse was not accessible from shore but was recovered by an NOPD dive team and Harbor Police patrol boat that were dispatched to the scene, after the U.S. Coast Guard said it did not have a boat crew immediately available.

New Orleans police were working Monday (May 2) to recover a dead body tangled in wood debris...
A teacher at L.B. Landry High School confirmed the body found was that of Kevin Poole, a 15-year-old who jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue two sisters, Bandy and Ally Wilson, on April 23.

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
‘We are hurt’: Family of 3 children who disappeared in Miss. River hoping for good news

Balloon release held for missing children in Miss. River as the search continues

