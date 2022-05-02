Super Teachers
Biloxi hotel owner Mohammad Moeini laid to rest after deadly shooting

Family members, friends and community members across the Coast gathered at Riemann Family funeral home Monday to mourn the loss of Mohammad Moeini.
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members, friends and community members across the Coast gathered at Riemann Family funeral home Monday to mourn the loss of Mohammad Moeini.

Moeini lived in Gulfport for about 25 years and died at the age of 51.

He was the owner of Broadway Express Inn, the hotel where he and two others were tragically shot and killed during a murder spree on Wednesday.

“There were a number of stories that I read online of people who had nowhere else to go, but Mohammed gave them a place to stay at his hotel,” Moeini’s first cousin Joshua Khani said. “Someone like that, I mean, they’re exceptional. They’re rare. They should be cherished.”

Khani told WLOX Moeini was a trained medical doctor in Iran and among the top in the country for eye surgery, but when immigrating to the United States decades ago, his credentials did not transfer with him.

So, he worked to rebuild his success from the ground up with business ventures throughout the Coast.

“Through his strength and resilience and persistence, he became a very successful businessman,” Khani said. “The first investment he made was the hotel where the tragic incident took place, and he continued to expand that reach.”

St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings

Moeini is survived by his wife and three children.

“I’m feeling a lot of things: immense sadness, honestly, angry. But I will say that being in there, seeing all the people from the community, from all parts of the Gulf Coast, people from as far away as Mobile, and we even have family over in Iran that were mourning with us at the same time, having all those present with us really is uplifting because it just goes to show how much he really impacted the community.”

A memorial is also growing outside the Broadway Express Inn in remembrance of Moeini.

Flowers are tied to the chain-link fence at the front of the building on Walmart Drive in Biloxi as the hotel remains closed at this time.

“People live on through their influence on others,” Khani said. “And to see all the people that were touched by him, it’s clear that he hasn’t gone anywhere.”

