St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio.
STILLS: 'Friends' themed house for sale in Ohio
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia
Heat index may be close to 90 degrees this afternoon across parts of South MS. Only a slight...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast