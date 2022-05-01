Warm and muggy Sunday

There’s no shortage of humidity today. It’s going to stay very warm and muggy through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers may move this morning from the northwest, but not everyone will see rain. There’s another chance for hit or miss showers and storms in the afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease tonight, but some clouds will stick around. We won’t cool down too much. Lows will be in the upper 60s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Only isolated showers are possible.

We’ll keep this pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be slim, but a few stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.