St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Ty Fryfogle signs as undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys

Ty Fryfogle goes up for a catch against Gulfport as a member of George County.
Ty Fryfogle goes up for a catch against Gulfport as a member of George County.(WLOX (Custom credit) | WLOX Sports)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A former South Mississippi standout is headed to the NFL.

Former George County Rebel and Indiana Hoosier, Ty Fryfogle, put pen to paper Saturday and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

In his five years at Indiana he was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020 and over his career he appeared in 53 games for 158 receptions for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos Game 5 (04/30/2022)
BASEBALL: East Central vs. Long Beach (MHSAA Playoffs Round 2) {04/30/2022}
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)