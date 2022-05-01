Ty Fryfogle signs as undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A former South Mississippi standout is headed to the NFL.

Former George County Rebel and Indiana Hoosier, Ty Fryfogle, put pen to paper Saturday and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

In his five years at Indiana he was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2020 and over his career he appeared in 53 games for 158 receptions for more than 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.