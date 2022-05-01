Super Teachers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 S at US 90 closed for maintenance until 5 p.m.

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The temporary closure of I-110 S at US 90 has been extended until 5 p.m. Monday, May 2nd.

The closure of the I-110 S ramp comes as a result of scheduled maintenance. The work was originally set to wrap up by early Monday morning, but has now been extended twice. Sunday morning’s rainy weather set construction crews back causing the delay.

Vice president of E-Chem, LLC, Ray Breer said crews have been working on adding a treatment on the road that will help with traction.

“We are installing a high friction surface treatment in this area roadway and what that is to increase the traction and friction in this area,” Breer said. “There’s been a high incidence of accidents and especially down at this curve. They are coming down off the highway at a high speed and they have to slow down and make a hard right-hand turn, so the friction requirements are higher in this area.”

Detour signs are in place to help redirect drivers.

