Thousands enjoy annual Pine Hill Festival in Wiggins

By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pine Hill Festival in Wiggins just keeps rolling along, and with every year, there are more memories for the scrapbook.

It was a special time for Tyler Eggers when he was young, and now, he can share it with his son.

“It’s just an awesome place to come,” he said. “It’s a good place for our family to be here. We’ve got our little boy now, so, we’ve had a good time just walking him around, letting him pet the animals and have a good time...you know, we just love having good things to do.”

Thaunica Barnes said the festival gives her hometown a chance to be the best version of itself.

“The citizens here in Wiggins, we come together as a whole,” she said. “That’s what the little small city of Wiggins is about. It’s like a big family.”

And it was big. Organizers say thousands came to the two-day festival.

They came to enjoy the music.

They came to dance.

They came to eat.

They also came to shop in and around Blaylock Park. The streets were lined with about 150 vendors selling their crafts.

It was a great first-time experience for Lucedale resident Octavia Goff and her children.

“It’s nothing but friendliness,” she said. “I mean, everyone is so nice, so polite, family oriented. It’s just awesome. It’s a wonderful little atmosphere here. It’s amazing. They have absolutely enjoyed every bit of it. They had the little dog race and the dog costume contest. It’s the most awesomest thing to do and come bring your kids out.”

The event is put on by the Stone County Chamber of Commerce.

