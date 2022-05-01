Super Teachers
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.

When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday night, a seismograph located on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.

RELATED STORIES
Woman attending Garth Brooks concert to honor brother’s memory
Hotels see boost in visitors for Garth Brooks concert
Special interview with Garth Brooks before concert in Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alleged shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; two juveniles detained
Alleged teen shooter at Mudbug Festival believed to be killed by officer; Two juveniles detained
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Brandy Dowdy, the owner of the dogs, was arrested for manslaughter and dangerous dog law....
Woman killed by pack of dogs while investigating dog attack

Latest News

15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
On Monday, crossings at Bohn Street and Hopkins Boulevard were shut down, meaning drivers had...
Railroad crossings, road construction slow down drivers in Biloxi
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer
Warm and humid weather sticks around
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
When they arrived, firefighters found two chicken houses were completely overtaken by flames,...
Jones County chicken farm destroyed in Sunday night fire