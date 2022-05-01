St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

One USM researcher chosen to write Scholastic book

Shark Lab includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and...
Shark Lab includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and two shark toys.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jill Hendon from Ocean Springs has teamed up with the Scholastic Corporation to publish a book and activity set for kids called “Shark Lab.”

Hendon is the director of the Center of Fisheries Research and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM).

Her latest work is designed for children ages seven to 12.

The kit includes a 32-page book about sharks and stingrays, a fossilized tooth from each and two shark toys.

Hendon works with a team of researchers at USM while also teaching shark biology courses during the summer.

She says she has always been interested in ocean science, even as a young girl.

But as a Minnesota native, much of her learning came from scholastic books.

“There was not much up there with ocean,” Hendon said. “So Scholastic was a very big part of my younger life, and I would get as many books as I could just to learn about sharks and oceans and all of the different interesting creatures that live there...To have Scholastic reach out to me to be a part of this endeavor now was really quite an honor because it kind of brought my experience full circle.”

Shark Lab is available now through the Scholastic book club.

For those interested in exploring the sea, USM’s marine education center also provides summer camp programs for 1st through 12th graders. Registration is now open.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
The tragic killing of four people during Wednesday’s shooting rampage is being felt everywhere,...
St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
The aroma of freshly grilled hamburgers filled the evening air in downtown Ocean Springs...
Bud & Burgers cookoff draws hundreds to Ocean Springs
The Gulfport Police Department gave children and adults diagnosed with autism a chance to...
Gulfport Police hold autism awareness event for kids, adults
The aroma of freshly grilled hamburgers filled the evening air in downtown Ocean Springs...
Bud & Burgers cookoff draws hundreds to Ocean Springs