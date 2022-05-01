St. Jude Dream Home
I-110 S at US 90 closed for maintenance

The planned closure of I-110 will last through Monday afternoon. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - I-110 S at US 90 will be temporarily closed until 1 p.m. Monday, May 2nd for maintenance.

The closure of the I-110 S ramp comes as a result of a scheduled maintenance, which will last until Monday afternoon. While the closure was originally scheduled to last until 6 a.m. Monday morning, it has now been extended by eight hours.

Detour signs are in place to help redirect drivers.

