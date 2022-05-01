Gulfport Police hold autism awareness event for kids, adults

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department held a special community event Saturday to reach out to kids and adults with special needs. It was geared toward providing children diagnosed with autism the opportunity to interact with first responders.

Coast nonprofits, SWAT officers, and fire crews came together for the little ones, educating them about their roles and how they can help in an emergency.

“It’s going very well, very well. I enjoyed all the turnout today. The kids have been great, and it’s overall been a great event,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “First responders come in contact with these kids and adults, and we’re trying to also show awareness, and to train our officers on how to deal with the special needs of autism.”

This was the Gulfport Police Department’s second year for the autism awareness event.

