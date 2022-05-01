Bud & Burgers cookoff draws hundreds to Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The aroma of freshly grilled hamburgers filled the evening air in downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night, all thanks to Mitchell Distributing’s Bud & Burgers outdoor cooking competition.

In 2020, Mitchell Distributing hosted a virtual competition statewide and an Ocean Springs team won best show for the state. This year, the burger competition took place in person at the L&N Depot.

Hundreds of guests joined the fun to sample the gourmet burgers, enjoy a cool drink, and pick their favorite grilling team.

Brooke Lewis, one of the owners of The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint, and an award-winning food competitor herself, served as a judge for Saturday’s cookoff.

“I feel very blessed that I was asked by Cynthia and the Chamber of Commerce to be one of the judges, and I am so full! I had so many bites of so many amazing hamburgers. There was not a bad hamburger in sight,” Lewis said. “It’s just perfect. It’s just a perfect event for the city of Ocean Springs.”

The Bobby Cox Grilling Crew walked away with 1st place. Watch all the winners announced here>> https://www.facebook.com/4bullsos/videos/548903816800709/

Posted by 4-Bulls on Saturday, April 30, 2022

4 Bulls Deli sponsored the contest and provided meat to all the teams. Mitchell Distributing hopes to make Bud & Burgers a staple of Ocean Springs.

Ocean Springs inaugural Bud and Burgers was the BEST! 🍔🍺🏆 Thank you to the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce-Main... Posted by Mitchell Distributing on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.