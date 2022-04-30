St. Jude Dream Home
West Harrison celebrates Seniors headed to college, military

West Harrison High School celebrated members of the Class of 2022 Friday at the school’s College and Military Signing Day.(Harrison County School District)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - West Harrison High School celebrated members of the Class of 2022 Friday at the school’s College and Military Signing Day.

The 257 seniors were treated to a pep-rally style celebration for their accomplishments and commitment to move forward in their higher education.

The event included a drum corps performance to get the crowd excited. There was also a friendly pie-in-the-face moment that allowed students to take sweet revenge on their favorite teachers.

“It can get pretty stressful being a senior, especially with graduation coming up, and then you have to worry about college after that. So, this kind of helps. It’s a way for us to enjoy it,” said Michah Wilson, who plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

“Being a senior, it’s very emotional. So, having the school put this on for us, like, I’m very grateful for it. And I’m really glad that all the seniors could get together and have this chance to spend together before we all go our separate ways,” said Baylee Triplett, who plans to attend Southern Miss.

“It’s just a good send off, you know? All the teachers and everyone just shows their appreciation for our hard work and what we’ve done over these four years,” said Jacob Fairley, who plans to attend Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Representatives from colleges, universities and military branches were all represented. Family members were also invited to attend the signing day.

