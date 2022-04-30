St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other objects. (Source: WXYZ, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO, VIEWER VIDEO, CNN)
By Kiara Hay
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Video from a gas station near Detroit caught a frightening encounter that put an infant’s life in danger.

Van Buren police report the incident started with an argument between two women, but it quickly escalated to involve one of them smashing items with her car.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a woman appearing to go on a tirade smashing into not one but two cars with a 7-month-old infant in her back seat.

The child was able to be rescued from one of the cars, but the incident wasn’t over.

One of the women, who police later identified as 26-year-old Ariyah Bennet, grabbed a bat out of the trunk of her car and smashed a windshield.

But what led up to the attack?

Van Buren police said the two women involved knew each other, and were meeting up for a child’s clothing exchange.

However, Bennett was allegedly called “a burnt piece of toast” by the other woman, and the two got into a physical fight. But it wasn’t long before fists weren’t enough.

Kim Lulow, a witness, was caught questioning what she was seeing.

“How somebody can do that with a baby in their car, I just cannot believe it,” Lulow said.

But she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt.

Van Buren police arrived at the scene, and Bennett was arrested and is facing three felonies.

The other woman involved in the altercation has not been charged, and police confirmed the 7-month-old child was not injured.

If Bennett is convicted, officials said she could face up to 14 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.22
Hot and humid with scattered downpours this weekend
High school lacrosse players say racial slurs were hurled at them while playing.
High school lacrosse players say they heard racial slurs
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The money raised from the event will fund the Dream Program's year-round events.
Sunkist Country Club hosts golf tournament for athletes with disabilities