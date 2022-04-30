Sunkist Country Club hosts golf tournament for athletes with disabilities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 100 golfers teed off Saturday morning for the Dream Program’s 16th annual fundraiser tournament.

The money raised from the event will fund the nonprofit’s year-round events.

The Dream Program is an all-volunteer organization that provides unified sports, as well as art and music classes, for nearly 300 individuals with physical and mental disabilities.

Its athletes range from 14 years old to over 60.

It’s all-inclusive and open to anyone with or without disabilities.

All events are made free for participants.

“Sunkist is our major fundraiser that helps up continue to provide these opportunities free of charge each year, so we’re very fortunate to have a good golf club like Sunkist to entertain us this year and work with us to get people out on the course,” Executive Director Billy Dungan said.

The golf tournament also included an annual putting contest for the athletes on the practice range, and a pulled-pork lunch was provided as well.

