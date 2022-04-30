St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Search on for 10-year-old boy missing in Gulfport

Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was last seen Friday near East David Drive in Gulfport. If...
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was last seen Friday near East David Drive in Gulfport. If you've seen him, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy last seen Friday near East David Drive.

Aiden Carter Gormon is believed to be a runaway. He stands about 4′11″ tall and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white and black checkered pattern on the inside, blue athletic shorts, and white shoes with blue shoe laces.

If you’ve seen Aiden or have any information about where this young boy could be, call the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

