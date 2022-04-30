St. Jude Dream Home
Pine Hill Festival returns to Stone County

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The annual Pine Hill Festival is back in Wiggins. The celebration is the most attended festival in Stone County.

Food trucks, vendors, games, and live entertainment are some of the features the festival has. 11-year-old Adalee Wilson attended the first day with her friend Serenity Allen.

“There are a lot of fun things to do. There are animals and jumping stuff. There’s also food and everything. You can even buy clothes and stuff and there is a play pen over there that is free,” Wilson said.

The festival has been a part of Stone County for over 40 years. It takes place in downtown Wiggins on Pine Hill Ave, College Street, and 2nd Street.

Many community organizations like the Stone County Head Start were there. Center Administrator, Clifton Anderson said they were there to spread awareness of their new head start program.

“We are accepting applications for recruitment for the new year. We are requesting that anyone interested come out. We are here to serve Stone County, Anderson explained.

Returning vendors also joined the fun. Jeff Phillips is a game vendor. This is his second time attending the festival.

“Lots of arts and crafts. Not only that but as you can see, we have plenty of carnival games for the kids to play. And you can get a funnel cake over there or whatever you need,” Phillips said.

The fun will continue through the weekend. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

