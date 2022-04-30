St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
The shooting happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. That's off Pass Road about a mile...
One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
“We’re going to die together” Man shares near death encounter with shooting spree suspect

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.22
Hot and humid with scattered downpours this weekend
The 7th annual Dragon Boat Festival brought 18 teams of racers to Gulfport Lake Saturday for...
VIDEO: 2022 Dragon Boat Festival for United Way of South Mississippi
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Sharon Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy has COVID-19.
‘I am worried’: Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19