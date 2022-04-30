St. Jude Dream Home
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the intersection of Beach Boulevard (Hwy 90) and Bellman Street.(WCAX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man hit by a vehicle late Friday night on Hwy 90 died from his injuries. It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard (Hwy 90) and Bellman Street. That’s just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the Hurricane Camille Memorial.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was found unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard. He was suffering from major injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

The vehicle that hit the man was still on scene and the driver cooperated with police. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say it doesn’t appear that any criminal activity was involved.

