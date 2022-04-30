St. Jude Dream Home
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi

The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the intersection of Beach Boulevard (Hwy 90) and Bellman Street.(WCAX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man crossing Hwy 90 with his wife died Friday night when he was hit by a vehicle. John Mahoney, 63, was originally from Queens, New York, but most recently called Affton, Missouri home.

The accident happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard (Hwy 90) and Bellman Street. That’s just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the Hurricane Camille Memorial.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the victim was found unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard. He was suffering from major injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Mahoney’s step-daughter told WLOX News he was crossing the road with her mother when the accident happened.

The vehicle that hit him was still on scene when police arrived, and the driver cooperated with officers. The investigation is still ongoing, but police say it doesn’t appear that any criminal activity was involved.

