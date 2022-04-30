Military veteran receives new rank at 101-years-old

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - At 101 years old, a Pass Christian military veteran has been promoted.

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Adams Jr. is now Major Adams.

Adams said he served in the Air Force for more than 25 years and retired in 1966. During his career, he served in World War II, Korea and the Vietnam war. Adams explained he was on the verge of a promotion when he left the military, but once retired, he petitioned officials in hopes of finally getting that new, albeit honorary, rank. After many years of waiting, Adams can add another accolade to his resume.

Family and friends filled Adams’ house in celebration while sharing their favorite memories with Adams.

“How do I feel? Great, wonderful, yeah,” said Adams.

Col. Stuart Rubio, commander of 403rd wing, said seeing the large turnout displays the great amount of Adams’s service and sacrifice.

“You can see the joy on his face, and we had a number of folks who came here who wanted to honor him,” said Rubio. “Clearly he has a great effect on a large number of people. For them to be able to be here and see that work and that service means a lot to his country, it’s really important.”

Adams’ son, Thomas Adams III, said looking back on his bond with his father brings tears to his eyes.

“The place I work at, people think I’m a mad scientist because I fix a lot of stuff. My coworkers ask me, ‘How do you know how to do all this stuff?’ I said, ‘Well, my dad taught me an awful lot of things, but mostly he taught me not to be afraid to try things and to fail,’” said Adams. “I’m sure he could’ve changed the starter on the car without me around, but he took the time to tell me what he was doing. Him taking the time to show me things are the best memories I have.”

In Adams’ honor, both the Pass Christian’s fire and police department sounded sirens in his neighborhood.

In addition, the Quilts of Valor Foundation presented Adams with a handmade quilt to acknowledge his service.

