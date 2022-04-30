Memorial for shooting victims springs up in front of Broadway Inn Express

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A memorial dedicated to the victims of Wednesday’s shooting has emerged at the Broadway Inn Express on Walmart Lane in Biloxi.

Three of the Broadway Inn Express’s employees lost their lives on Wednesday. 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini was the hotel’s owner; 61-year-old Laura Lehman and 55-year-old Chad Green were employees and residents of the hotel.

52-year-old William Waltman, a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport, was also killed by the same gunman in a separate encounter near Rio Grande St. in Gulfport.

The memorial consists of a collection of flowers as well as an enclosed envelope bearing the names of the victims. The flowers and envelope are bound to the fence just in front of the hotel.

