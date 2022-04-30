St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Memorial for shooting victims springs up in front of Broadway Inn Express

The Broadway Inn Express is now a scene of a memorial honoring the victims of Wednesday's...
The Broadway Inn Express is now a scene of a memorial honoring the victims of Wednesday's shooting.(submitted)
By Dylan Jones
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A memorial dedicated to the victims of Wednesday’s shooting has emerged at the Broadway Inn Express on Walmart Lane in Biloxi.

Three of the Broadway Inn Express’s employees lost their lives on Wednesday. 51-year-old Mohammad Moeini was the hotel’s owner; 61-year-old Laura Lehman and 55-year-old Chad Green were employees and residents of the hotel.

Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off

52-year-old William Waltman, a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport, was also killed by the same gunman in a separate encounter near Rio Grande St. in Gulfport.

The memorial consists of a collection of flowers as well as an enclosed envelope bearing the names of the victims. The flowers and envelope are bound to the fence just in front of the hotel.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Officials identify pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.22
Hot and humid with scattered downpours this weekend
The money raised from the event will fund the Dream Program's year-round events.
Sunkist Country Club hosts golf tournament for athletes with disabilities
Jackson County Residents brought piles of waste for Jackson County Household Hazardous Waste...
Jackson County residents brought piles of waste for Jackson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
The 7th annual Dragon Boat Festival brought 18 teams of racers to Gulfport Lake Saturday for...
Dragon boats glide across Gulfport Lake for the United Way