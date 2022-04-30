Jackson County residents brought piles of waste for Jackson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

St. Jude Dream Home
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents are making efforts to keep their area clean.

Cars stretched miles back from Singing River Mall waiting patiently to drop off products for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

Solid Waste Director of Jackson County Ronda Miller said the event encourages people to bring their waste products.

People mainly brought waste such as old paint, cleaning products, oil and gasoline. Organizers said folks were not allowed to bring explosive or radioactive materials, PCB’s, medical or biological waste, business waste, household garbage, electronic waste or compressed cylinders.

Louis Shelby said he mainly brought old cooking oil and disinfect spay to the event.

“I’m just trying to keep the earth clean by doing the right thing. Get rid of these cleanses, oil and trying to keep America clean,” said Shelby.

Julie Sargent said she was amazed seeing many cars lined up at the Singing River Mall when she came to the event early.

“I think it’s a blessing from God that so many people care about the environment. There has to be at least 3,000 cars out here. I got here at 7 and there were over 100 cars ahead of me, and I think it’s so worth it,” said Sargent.

Organizers said there’s approximately 40 different types of items that are considered household hazardous waste that’s accepted during this free one-day event.

From tires to trash, Miller said during her 20 years of hosting waste collection events, she’s seen the participation grow.

“They’re concerned about Jackson County and keeping it pristine. We live near the ocean, and we want to protect all that. We have animals and plants,” said Miller. “We’ve got a sensitive area here, so it needs to be important to everybody.”

Organizers said the products from the event were either thrown away, recycled, or given to energy facilities.

