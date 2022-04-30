St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy

Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the public for help finding him.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are thanking the community for helping find a 10-year-old boy who went missing Friday near East David Drive.

Police asked for the public’s help finding Aiden Carter Gormon after he ran away from home. A runaway child isn’t an unusual circumstance, but the boy’s young age made his disappearance even more concerning.

He was located about three hours after his name and picture were made public.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
The shooting happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. That's off Pass Road about a mile...
One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
“We’re going to die together” Man shares near death encounter with shooting spree suspect

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.22
Hot and humid with scattered downpours this weekend
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)