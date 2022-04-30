FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are thanking the community for helping find a 10-year-old boy who went missing Friday near East David Drive.

Police asked for the public’s help finding Aiden Carter Gormon after he ran away from home. A runaway child isn’t an unusual circumstance, but the boy’s young age made his disappearance even more concerning.

He was located about three hours after his name and picture were made public.

