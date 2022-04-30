St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Doctors discuss current COVID status in Mississippi

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A reminder from the state health officer Friday morning that COVID isn’t gone.

In fact, there’s a slight uptick in the cases. Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ tweet references that the BA.2 sub variant is to blame.

We are in a much better place when it comes to COVID, but doctors caution that the reported case numbers likely don’t tell the whole story.

“There are still infections, we’re just not having them reported to the health departments because people are doing their home tests,” noted Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Memorial Health Care Medical Director of Infectious Disease. “So, I think increasingly it’s more difficult to sort of get and interpret the case numbers.”

TrustCare Kids pediatrician Dr. Catherine Phillippi says her office is seeing the domino effect of the new cases with more children coming in for tests because of known-exposures.

The office also gets calls each week asking about when vaccines will be available for younger children. Still, they’re giving fewer vaccines these days.

“I think that’s partially because it’s out of sight, out of mind, and people are busy recouping their life and trying to get back to normal,” noted Phillippi. “Some of that has picked up a little with these new cases.”

Another marker that we are at a different place in the pandemic is the availability of treatments.

Dr. Jennifer Bryan says that while they are available, the general public may still be in the mindset that there’s not really anything that can be done once you get COVID. And that’s just not true.

“Antivirals are a big piece, just like we see the doctor to get Tamiflu for flu,” noted Dr. Jennifer Bryan, chairman of the Mississippi Delegation to the American Medical Association. “It’s the time of now with medications being developed and such that if you think you have COVID, and you see the doctor, it may be that you get a prescription for it now. They’re wonderful, very effective antivirals that we’re prescribing for the right patients.”

And doctors say there’s still good reason to avoid getting it altogether.

“Some people are gonna have some long-term downstream problems from COVID that we don’t fully understand yet,” added Threlkeld.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
“We’re going to die together.” That’s what murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds told an employee at...
Autopsy shows suspected gunman died from smoke inhalation amid police standoff
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
47-thousand pound cross raised in Miss. town after year of planning and praying
The shooting happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. That's off Pass Road about a mile...
One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
“We’re going to die together” Man shares near death encounter with shooting spree suspect

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.30.22
Hot and humid with scattered downpours this weekend
Ten-year-old Aiden Carter Gormon was located about three hours after Gulfport Police asked the...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport police locate missing 10-year-old boy
The man was hit around 10:20 p.m. just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor near the...
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 90 in Biloxi
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS: Round 2 (04/29/2022)