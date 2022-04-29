St. Jude Dream Home
Where you can dump old medications on Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day, or any day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30. The goal is to provide a safe, easy way to dispose of old medications.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, communities across the country will take part in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It’s an opportunity to dispose of prescription medications you no longer need in a safe and responsible way.

Locate a collection site near you by zip code>> https://bit.ly/37QPI24

Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers with Singing River Health System says events like Drug Take Back Day shine a light on why it’s so important to properly dispose of prescription medications. It’s something we should think about every day, not just once a year.

“To throw these medications in the trash can or put them down the drain, our water systems aren’t really set up for that. So it can be harmful to the environment,” Ayers said. “The main thing is to get these medications properly destroyed so they don’t get into the hands of children or the wrong person and get misused in the wrong way.”

Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs is one such location that will take your old medications year round. In fact, many hospitals, pharmacies, and police stations are prepared to dispose of drugs for you. Search for a list of DEA authorized year-round disposal locations here>> https://bit.ly/3ONXeM3

