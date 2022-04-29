St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

UK lawmaker suspended over porn-watching claim

Parliament
Parliament is where a lawmaker was allegedly caught watching porn.(Rennett Stowe / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party has been suspended after colleagues alleged he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Party officials said Friday that Neil Parish was suspended from the Conservative group in Parliament while the House of Commons Standards Committee investigates.

He will remain a lawmaker but sit as an independent.

The allegations against him are the latest claims of sexual misconduct in British politics.

Earlier this week, female lawmakers reacted with outrage after a newspaper quoted an unnamed Conservative legislator who accused Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
“We’re going to die together” Man shares near death encounter with shooting spree suspect
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court for sentencing in London,...
Tennis great Boris Becker sentenced to prison
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston....
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows