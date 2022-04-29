St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft

By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It all started in Lucedale for Ty Fryfogle, who was an all-state wide receiver at George County. He played in the Mississippi-Alabama all-star game, and set the Rebels’ receptions and yardage records. After five seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, Fryfogle is preparing to live out his dream as he hopes to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

He was an All-American in 2020, the same season he was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He is top-10 all-time at Indiana in career receptions, yardage, and receiving touchdowns. He then turned heads with an impressive NFL Combine performance, after receiving an invite on a special day. With the weekend he’s worked so hard for finally here, he knows he’s put in the work, but one more hard task remains - waiting.

“I actually got the combine invite on my birthday. I got the email and called my mom, called my agent, called everybody, it was a really exciting feeling,” he said. “Right now, I’m trying to keep myself distracted. Going to the gym, working out, hanging out with my siblings, friends and family. Just trying to stay distracted so I don’t get too nervous.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Eric Funderburgh didn't know if he'd ever see his best friends, Bismarck (left) and Spirit...
Man reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from Buc-ee’s Beach Express in Loxley

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos Game 2
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos Game 2 (04/27/2022)
The Sea Wolves named Phil Esposito as the new head coach.
Sea Wolves announce Phil Esposito as new head coach