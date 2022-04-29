Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - It all started in Lucedale for Ty Fryfogle, who was an all-state wide receiver at George County. He played in the Mississippi-Alabama all-star game, and set the Rebels’ receptions and yardage records. After five seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, Fryfogle is preparing to live out his dream as he hopes to hear his name called in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

He was an All-American in 2020, the same season he was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year. He is top-10 all-time at Indiana in career receptions, yardage, and receiving touchdowns. He then turned heads with an impressive NFL Combine performance, after receiving an invite on a special day. With the weekend he’s worked so hard for finally here, he knows he’s put in the work, but one more hard task remains - waiting.

“I actually got the combine invite on my birthday. I got the email and called my mom, called my agent, called everybody, it was a really exciting feeling,” he said. “Right now, I’m trying to keep myself distracted. Going to the gym, working out, hanging out with my siblings, friends and family. Just trying to stay distracted so I don’t get too nervous.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.