St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The tragic killing of four people during Wednesday’s shooting rampage is being felt everywhere, including St. Patrick Catholic High School, where the daughter of one of the victims, Mohammad Moeini, is a student.

However, if there is any school that is uniquely qualified to handle grief, it’s this one. The school’s chapel will now be needed even more as students pray for comfort and strength for the Moeini family.

“Here at St. Patrick, we’re a school family,” said principal Matt Buckley. “...and we are a school community and we’re all affected in some way and are working to make sure that we are providing the comfort and strength and the faith that’s needed for the family during this difficult time.”

Buckley said students are in shock and grieving for the loss.

“Of course, [we’re] looking for and searching for answers when there are none right now,” he added. “...but it’s so important that we live out the faith that we teach every day and that we continue to remain grounded in our faith and know that God has a plan for each of our lives.”

In the meantime, students at the school are rallying around the family to provide them whatever they may need.

