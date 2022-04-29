One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.

It happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. Friday. That’s off Pass Road about a mile east of the Cowan Road intersection.

Investigators say one person was shot, but there’s no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as new details become available.

