St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

One person injured overnight in Gulfport shooting

The shooting happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. That's off Pass Road about a mile...
The shooting happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. That's off Pass Road about a mile east of the Cowan Road intersection.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.

It happened on Tropical Cove just before 1 a.m. Friday. That’s off Pass Road about a mile east of the Cowan Road intersection.

Investigators say one person was shot, but there’s no word on the extent of that person’s injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as new details become available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Ocean Springs residents mourn the loss of Carl the Rooster, a suspect in the case - a...
Jones County corrections officer arrested, fired in killing of Carl the Rooster
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back...
“We’re going to die together” Man shares near death encounter with shooting spree suspect
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.

Latest News

This week, Jaimee goes "In Their Shoes" to learn how to make a Stone County delicacy that's all...
How to make Snow Boogers: The delicious dessert from Big Level
Warm and humid with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today into the weekend. Click...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Warmer and muggy with rain chances
Wesley's Early Friday First Alert Update
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)