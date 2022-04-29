St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows for $25.(Live Nation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation announced its Concert Week lineup which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S. this summer for $25.

The entertainment company said the Concert Week $25 tickets will be available from May 4-10 and cover genres from country, pop, hip-hop, alternative and more.

The shows will be taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, according to the announced lineup.

Live Nation said the performers will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Santana, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Eric Funderburgh didn't know if he'd ever see his best friends, Bismarck (left) and Spirit...
Man reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from Buc-ee’s Beach Express in Loxley

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
This action comes following a Grand Jury's decision after a lengthy investigation to clear the...
Group demands transparency in La’Mello Parker grand jury decision
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.28.22
Heat and humidity return this weekend