Group demands transparency in La’Mello Parker grand jury decision

This action comes following a Grand Jury's decision after a lengthy investigation to clear the law enforcement involved of any criminal wrong doing.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Activists and concerned citizens are demanding more transparency in the investigation of La’Mello Parker’s death.

The Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety held a press conference in front of the Harrison County Courthouse Thursday saying they have more questions after a grand jury cleared officers of all criminal charges in the child’s death.

Both La’Mello and his father, double murder suspect Eric Smith, were killed in an armed standoff with law enforcement on I-10. The demonstrators say that they don’t agree with the grand jury’s ruling, and want to know the reasoning that led to that final decision.

The group is demanding the public release of all investigative material related to the case.

“Just to get basic body cam, dash cam footage, written reports. All of these items have not been accessible to us in over a year now,” said Leo Carney, President of ADOS Mississippi.

Thursday, the group tried to file a Freedom of Information Act (FIOA) request at the courthouse, but were told the process must be done online.

