Great Southern Golf Club to cease operations

The Great Southern Golf Club is set to close on May 9th.
The Great Southern Golf Club is set to close on May 9th.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The shareholders at Mississippi’s oldest golf course have made a very tough decision. The Great Southern Golf Club in Gulfport closes May 9.

The original plan was to close the front nine after this weekend, but keep the holes north of the railroad tracks open. However, according to club president Ellis Hill, there’s just not enough play at Great Southern to make that work.

“I’m very, very saddened to make this announcement. The Great Southern Golf Club has been a community treasure for generations,” said Hill. “Locals and visitors alike have shared fond memories associated with the course. There were several deals to save the club that were very near closing, but did not happen.”

The shareholders tell WLOX News they don’t have sufficient membership or public play to sustain operations. As a result, the entire golf course closes on the Monday after Mother’s Day.

Some memorabilia will be displayed by Arbor Properties, the new owner of the fairways and greens as of last year. This includes photos of people such as President Woodrow Wilson and golf legends Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen playing the course. As for paving stones bearing the names of club contributors and club sponsorship plaques, the club plans to allow the contributors or their representatives to pick them up anywhere between May 8th and May 31st. They are asked to contact the clubhouse.

Removeable assets of the club, such as scrap metal, kitchen furniture and many other items, will be sold.

Great Southern is right off Highway 90 in east Gulfport.

