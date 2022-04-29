Friday’s Forecast

Morning fog is possible today. Plan on a warm day today with highs in the 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Over the weekend, we’ll continue with a warm and muggy weather pattern with a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. In regards to Coastal Mississippi’s rain chances today into the weekend... not everyone will see rain at their location and even those that do see rain will also find many rain-free hours as well, damaging thunderstorms or flooding is not expected.

