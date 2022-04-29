St. Jude Dream Home
Beau Rivage employees team with Red Cross to “sound the alarm” for fire safety

Volunteers with the Beau Rivage's Social Impact and Sustainability Council canvassed areas around Porter Avenue to install smoke detectors.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers with the Beau Rivage’s Social Impact and Sustainability Council canvassed areas around Porter Avenue, north of Division Street, to install smoke detectors or check existing detectors. Thursday’s goal was to install 50 smoke detectors.

For those residents who were not at home, volunteers placed a door hanger with valuable information on fire safety.

“We’ve got more than two dozen volunteers out today to canvas the neighborhood to see who needs smoke detectors and hopefully save lives,” said Mary Cracchiolo Spain with Beau Rivage. “We know that every day seven people die in home fires. We know that smoke detectors can cut that number in half. So, that’s our goal.”

More than 2.2 million smoke detectors throughout the country have been installed free of charge since the Red Cross program began in 2014.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

