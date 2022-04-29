St. Jude Dream Home
Adranos set to lift-off with rocket engine production in Stone County

The company expands in Stone County after collecting $20 million in venture capital.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -There’s a new type of red glare in Stone County thanks to a new industry that’s set up for an extended burn of economic impact for the area. Recently, aerospace company Adranos set up it’s testing pad and rocket building facility.

“We moved here in late 2020. We had two people when we started, now we’ve grown to 15,” said Michael Grassos, Vice President of Space Systems for Adranos.

“Mississippi is known as a rocket state. Propulsion systems are built here and tested here. Some of the biggest systems to ever fly things into space. So last year, here at this facility, we built and tested systems that were 10 times larger than to rocket you see next to me,” Grassos added.

Why would a rocket company locate in Stone County? According to company officials, there are three reasons: talent, specialized infrastructure and help from the state.

“One of the challenges we have in our state is ‘brain drain.’ This is an opportunity to keep some of the talent home and some of that talent in Stone County as well,” said Betsy Rowell, Executive Director for the Stone County Economic Development Partnership. “Getting the kids stimulated. Thinking differently about what their job opportunities are, and this just falls into that.”

Adranos recently earned a $20 million in venture capital, making the decision to expand in Stone County a foregone conclusion. The company also has a rocket fuel facility in Indiana.

