St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low

Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) - The first human case associated with the H5 bird flu in the United States has been detected in a Colorado man.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release Thursday the man had direct exposure to poultry. The Colorado Department of Public Health said the man is an inmate in a state correctional facility. He was working at a commercial poultry farm as part of a pre-release employment program.

The 40-year-old man reported fatigue for a few days as his only symptom and has since recovered. He is being isolated and treated with an antiviral drug. It’s not yet clear if he contracted the H5N1 avian influenza from his direct contact with the poultry or as a result of surface contamination.

The affected flock has been euthanized and disposed of under health department and CDC guidelines.

The CDC stressed the “public health risk assessment remains low,” adding that people who have job-related or recreational exposures to infected birds are at a higher risk of infection and should take appropriate precautions.

So far, the CDC reports that H5N1 viruses have been found in commercial and backyard birds in 29 states and wild birds in 34 states. They have been tracking the health of more than 2,500 people exposed to infected birds and have so far found only this one case.

The only other human case reported thus far was in December 2021 in the United Kingdom. The patient had no symptoms and was raising birds who became infected with the H5N1 virus.

More than 880 people have been infected with earlier versions of the H5N1 virus since 2003. Health officials say any human infection of an H5 virus is rare.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Eric Funderburgh didn't know if he'd ever see his best friends, Bismarck (left) and Spirit...
Man reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from Buc-ee’s Beach Express in Loxley

Latest News

Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos (04/28/2022)
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
Ty Fryfogle hoping to hear name called in NFL Draft
This action comes following a Grand Jury's decision after a lengthy investigation to clear the...
Group demands transparency in La’Mello Parker grand jury decision
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.28.22
Heat and humidity return this weekend
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts