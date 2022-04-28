Thursday’s Forecast
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT
Plan on another beautiful day today. After a chilly start, temperatures should quickly warm to highs in the lower 80s. Expect more sunshine with a few clouds. Winds will be from the northeast this morning. But, they will be from the south-southeast by this afternoon. New information is speeding up the return of muggier air which may arrive for some coastal areas as early as tomorrow. No rain today. But, a slight chance for rain tomorrow as well as Saturday.
