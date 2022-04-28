St. Jude Dream Home
Thursday’s Forecast

Crisp & cool start to the day. Should be pleasantly dry & warm this afternoon. Muggier air makes a comeback tomorrow along with a chance for showers.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Plan on another beautiful day today. After a chilly start, temperatures should quickly warm to highs in the lower 80s. Expect more sunshine with a few clouds. Winds will be from the northeast this morning. But, they will be from the south-southeast by this afternoon. New information is speeding up the return of muggier air which may arrive for some coastal areas as early as tomorrow. No rain today. But, a slight chance for rain tomorrow as well as Saturday.

