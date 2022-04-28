St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Study: Gun violence surged in pandemic’s first year

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess...
According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gun violence in the U.S. rose during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open, there were roughly 4,400 excess deaths linked to firearms between March 2020 and the following February.

There were also more than 10,000 excess nonfatal injuries.

The findings came from data collected by the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

Four states - New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas - accounted for most of the shootings.

Researchers can’t say if COVID-19 itself factored into the increase of gun incidents compared to other issues, including civic unrest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Carl the Downtown Rooster (Photo source: Facebook)
Carl the Ocean Springs rooster reportedly dead after missing for days
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Eric Funderburgh didn't know if he'd ever see his best friends, Bismarck (left) and Spirit...
Man reunited with his dogs after they were stolen from Buc-ee’s Beach Express in Loxley

Latest News

Devin Bateman
Collegiate swimmer left partially paralyzed after spring break accident
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
‘American Idol’ star says he was ‘tripping’ before deadly crash, solicitor says
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for...
US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last
The world's largest blue diamond was sold at an auction for $57.5 million.
‘Exceptionally rare diamond’: World’s largest blue diamond at auction sells for $57.5M