Students create QR codes to share lessons on plant life thanks to Miss. Power grant

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power recently awarded 14 teachers from across southeast Mississippi with an Environmental Education Grant.

The grants can be used to assist the teachers in their lessons or purchase new equipment and supplies.

At Pass Road Elementary in Gulfport, teacher Melanie Davis used her grant to enhance the school’s outdoor garden.

Davis and her students are adding plants and fruit trees, some of which are native to Mississippi, to the garden this year.

In addition, several students created QR codes that, when you scan them with your phone, lead to a website that shares more information about the plants and flowers located in the garden.

“The QR codes will do a few things depending on which board it is because every child did something different. It will either take you to more research, take you to a video about what the topic is, or it will take you to a book, and we did this so our kindergarten students could come in with the iPads and hold them up and the QR code would take them to information they could understand not necessarily read it off of here,” Davis said.

“I think so many careers have been learned. So many kids think they are only successful if they are doctors or lawyers, and now we’re talking about horticulturalists and environmental scientists and so many other things they can become.”

This is the sixth year that Mississippi Power has provided Environmental Education Grants to teachers in southeast Mississippi.

“We’re always proud to support educators and give them some additional tools so they can bring innovative projects like this into the classroom and make learning more fun for the students,” said Mark Loughman with Mississippi Power.

Since 2015, nearly $120,000 has been awarded to more than 215 teachers.

