Sea Wolves announce Phil Esposito as new head coach

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Mississippi Sea Wolves will hit the ice in the fall and now they have a head coach to lead them.

The team announced Wednesday, Phil Esposito is the new Sea Wolves head coach.

Esposito is a former player and comes in with eight years of experience as a coach in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

He’s also been to four finals in the FPHL and won the championship in the 2012-2013 season with the Danbury Whalers.

He says he’s still got plenty of work to do getting a team together in the coming months but he’s already gotten a bit of a head start.

“You have got to have boots on the ground and you’ve got to get to work and be willing to do the hard work. You just can’t sit back,” he said. “I already started recruiting last month, talking to players out of college. When I knew this was happening and I wanted to get a jump on things. Obviously we’re an expansion team so we’ll have league meetings next week in Chicago and we’ll find out if we’ll have an expansion draft or a dispersal draft or whatever we’re going to have.”

In addition the team also revealed their jerseys, they’ll wear blue at home and white on the road,.

They also showcased a 90s Sea Wolves throwback alternate jersey.

