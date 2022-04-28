Inside Brothers Food Mart, scene of Wednesday’s deadly Gulfport police standoff

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The scene of Wednesday’s police standoff won’t be fit to operate as a store for a little bit longer.

Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport opened its doors briefly Thursday, as employees got to visit with worried customers and take a look at the mess left behind. Tear gas still hangs in the air, so the store didn’t stay open for long.

Employees told WLOX News that Jeremy Reynolds ran into the store Wednesday saying, “I just killed people. You and I are going to die together.”

The two workers inside fought with the man for about 10 minutes before Reynolds barricaded himself in a back room. The employees escaped, and police eventually fired tear gas into the room in an effort to get the murder suspect out without the use of deadly force.

These holes inside Brothers Food Mart in Gulfport show where police fired tear gas into a back room where murder suspect Jeremy Reynolds was hiding. Employees made it out safely, but Reynolds was later found dead. (WLOX)

But Reynolds never came out. Once the haze cleared, officers entered the store and found their suspect dead. An autopsy will determine exactly how he died. The coroner said there were no obvious wounds on his body. But Reynolds did set a fire in the room, so smoke inhalation is a possibility. No shots were fired by officers during the standoff.

Reynolds is accused of killing four people in Biloxi and Gulfport Wednesday. Three victims were shot to death at the Broadway Inn in Biloxi: 51-yar-old Mohammad Moeini, owner of the hotel; 61-year-old Laura Lehman, an employee and resident of the hotel; and 55-year-old Chad Green, who also lived and worked at the motel.

Police believe Reynolds then left the hotel and carjacked and assaulted another victim in Gulfport near Rio Grande Street. William Waltman, 52, of Diamondhead was a public works staffer contracted by the City of Gulfport. He was shot and taken to the hospital, but later died in surgery.

It was after this confrontation with Waltman that police say Reynolds arrived at Brothers Food Mart. Those who frequent the store were shocked to learn something like this happened so close to home. Many people stopped by the store Thursday to check on the employees they consider friends.

Tonight on WLOX News, we’ll talk to the brave workers who fought for their lives, and hear more about the chaos inside the store.

During the short time they reopen the store, numerous people came to check on Mike (left), who’s one of the two that struggled with Reynolds in the store. That led to a 2 hour standoff with Gulfport PD & ended with Reynolds being found dead inside. pic.twitter.com/8xuWf0MzUm — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 28, 2022

Here’s a the damage inside Brothers Food Mart after Jeremy Reynolds, the suspect in those 4 murders from Wed, entered the store and struggled with 2 employees. They tell me after about 10 minutes of fighting, Reynolds barricaded himself in the room in the back of the store. pic.twitter.com/jhjZxmnUzi — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 28, 2022

