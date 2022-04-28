Governor vetoes millions in funding for convention center, planetarium in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves vetoed two major funding projects that would go toward improvements in Downtown Jackson.

Reeves said he is vetoing $1 million for the Jackson Convention Center to build a parking lot, and another $2 million toward the Russell C. Davis Planetarium.

The vetoes were announced Thursday as the governor discussed upcoming plans on infrastructure investments for the state--namely roads, water and sewer.

While announcing money that was being spent on infrastructure, Reeves also listed a number of projects he’s vetoing, which he called “inappropriate” ways to spend taxpayer money.

The $1 million for the Jackson Convention Complex was previously approved by legislature.

Mark Arancibia, general manager for the Jackson Convention Center, said the $1 million parking lot was needed to attract businesses to Jackson--something they’ve been struggling to do as of late.

“For me, the biggest problem I have booking business isn’t a hotel. Hotels are an issue, don’t get me wrong. But the bigger issue is parking,” he said. “I’ve probably had three or four multi-day, overnight events that I’ve toured and talked with that want to come here, but the parking... At the end of the day, there are 7,000 spaces in downtown Jackson that can be used on the weekends with the parking garage, but their perception is that they’re far away because they can’t see them.”

He also said that event organizers have already said they would pull out from the center if the parking issue is not addressed.

Meanwhile, the Russell C. Davis Planetarium has been closed since 2018 and is in need of improvements to reopen.

The state was set to chip in $2 million of the $16 million project. Tuesday, the city council voted down a proposal to increase a $5.5 million bond to $9 million, to fund renovations at the Mississippi Arts Center and Davis Planetarium downtown.

Reeves, meanwhile, doesn’t think the investment from the state makes sense.

“Y’all are already aware of this, but the planetarium is currently closed,” he said. “I have serious concerns about its ability to sustain itself as an ongoing concern, and a $2 million cash infusion will not change that opinion.”

Reeves pointed to the city council’s decision as “the same conclusion” he’s made.

City council members said after the vote that it was a difficult decision not to support the planetarium, but that there was money that’s needed to be spent elsewhere.

“We need to be in the business of selling the buildings we’ve got,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said. “We’ve got too many city-owned buildings that have become blight because we don’t set aside money to take care of them.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes stepped out of the meeting prior to the vote, because he didn’t want to vote against a project he said could bring so many positive things to the city.

“We have to invest in our children. We have to invest in the arts and culture of our city,” Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell, who supported the bond increase, said. “What does it look like for the city of Jackson not to invest in its own planetarium and arts center?”

Reeves is also vetoing $13.2 million that was set to build a golf course, among other things, at LeFleur’s Bluff in Jackson.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.