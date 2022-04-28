St. Jude Dream Home
4th District Congressional candidates meet to debate in Pass Christian

Candidates for Mississippi’s 4th District Congressional seat met in Pass Christian Wednesday night for an opportunity to speak directly to voters.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Candidates for Mississippi’s 4th District Congressional seat met in Pass Christian Wednesday night for an opportunity to speak directly to voters. It happened at the middle school and featured questions submitted by students from Pass Christian High School.

We asked Mayor Jimmy Rafferty about this unique way of involving the younger generation.

“Because they’re the ones who dictate our future. It’s up to them. It’s up to them. It’s their voice, how they cast their votes and how they get involved,” he said.

Six Republicans participated, including Carl Boyanton, Raymond Brooks, Mike Ezell, Kindron Peterson, Clay Wagner and Brice Wiggins. The two Democrats, Johnny DePree and David Sellers, also participated.

Rep. Steven Palazzo declined, citing he was in Washington D.C. in session.

The debate was sponsored by the city of Pass Christian and moderated by WLOX’s own David Elliott.

Mississippi’s Congressional Primary will be held June 7, 2022. You must be registered to vote by May 9 to participate in this election. You can check to see if you’re registered to vote or update your voter registration info by visiting www.yallvote.ms

For more information on the upcoming elections, click here for a Mississippi Voter Information Guide.

