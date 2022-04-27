St. Jude Dream Home
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman narrowly escaped an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon while stuck in traffic on I-10.

“I have a 12-year-old to get home to, so I was not going to be a victim,” she said.

This woman, although still shaken and horrified, is furious.

“The first thing I thought about was that I probably was going to die,” she said when thinking about all the guns pointed at her face.

It was the last place she ever thought she would have to fight off carjackers. She was stuck in slow rolling lunchtime traffic on I-10 near the Superdome. That’s where she noticed a white sedan barreling towards her from behind.

“I was just thinking, ‘I hope they don’t hit me.’ I remember looking to my rearview mirror and seeing how close they were to me, kind of like inching into the back of my car, and then all of a sudden they go to my right,” she explained.

She says a girl with short blonde hair and two guys rolled down the windows pointing guns at her and one appeared to be an AK-47.

She says they were yelling obscenities at her and telling her to get out of the car.

“I just thought I’m not gonna make it easy. You know, I’m not going to go down easy like this,” she said. “They had opened the doors, trying to get out and so I just took my car and I rolled to the side and I was like, just throwing my car at them and they got back inside their car and they started driving away and when they started driving away I felt like just indignation, like rage.”

She was able to capture some video of the white sedan weaving through traffic trying to get away from her, running red lights and almost causing accidents, so she stopped and called 911.

“I worked in a lot of different places in the world, a lot of them third world countries and it just took me to being in like, just a warzone,” she said.

It took her by such surprise, that she felt compelled to share her story.

“Lock your doors and do not make it easy. Don’t be a victim,” she said.

As of Tuesday night, NOPD has not taken a report of the incident. The woman says they told her they would have to send an officer to her house for the report.

If anyone has any information, you should still call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

