Wednesday’s Forecast

Cooling off and feeling crisp and dry as today begins. Plan on plenty of sunshine with no rain in sight for the rest of this week.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Plan on crisp and dry weather with plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with only a light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s after midnight tonight, leading to another cool start tomorrow. Rain-free and comfy low humidity is the name of the game through Friday. Then, warmer and muggier with a slight chance for showers for Saturday and Sunday. Staying warm and muggy into early next week.

