Wednesday’s Forecast

Plan on crisp and dry weather with plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with only a light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s after midnight tonight, leading to another cool start tomorrow. Rain-free and comfy low humidity is the name of the game through Friday. Then, warmer and muggier with a slight chance for showers for Saturday and Sunday. Staying warm and muggy into early next week.

