Wednesday’s Forecast
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Plan on crisp and dry weather with plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with only a light breeze from the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop back down into the 50s after midnight tonight, leading to another cool start tomorrow. Rain-free and comfy low humidity is the name of the game through Friday. Then, warmer and muggier with a slight chance for showers for Saturday and Sunday. Staying warm and muggy into early next week.
